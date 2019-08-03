Stoops pleased with Fan Day turnout, ensuing practice

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops put his team through a two-hour workout Saturday morning for the Wildcats’ annual Fan Day open practice.

“That was a fantastic turnout this morning at Fan Day,” Stoops said. “It was great to see them all out there and for our players to see that.”

Stoops said UK’s second practice of fall camp was about what he expected.

“I feel really good about certain positions, certain groups, then others we have a lot to work on,” the coach said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at and we’ll continue to grind away.”

Stoops said wide receiver Isaiah Epps was injured on Friday. The junior from Jenks, Oklahoma missed Saturday’s drills.

