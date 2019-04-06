Stoops to meet with Gunnar Hoak to discuss QB's future

After redshirting as a freshman, Gunnar Hoak was UK's backup quarterback last season, but will he want to be a second-string quarterback next year?

UK coach Mark Stoops said Hoak has participated in spring drills and scrimmages, but hinted the two might talk after the Blue-White scrimmage to discuss Hoak's future in Lexington.

"We're working our tail off with him, like we always do. He's doing everything we ask him to do, like always," Stoops said on Saturday.

"After the spring, we can always sit down and talk, and see what's best for him and his future" Stoops said. "Of course, I want Gunnar here, but I'll be supportive of him in whatever he decides to do."

Hoak, a junior, played in five games last season. He completed 13 of 26 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Terry Wilson started all 13 games for the Wildcats last season. As a sophomore, Wilson became the first UK player to pass for at least 1,500 yards and rush for 500 yards in the same season.

Wilson will be a junior next fall.