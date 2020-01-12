Strong second half leads No. 14 Kentucky past Florida 65-45

Photo: UK Athletics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) -- No. 14 Kentucky outscored Florida 37-22 in the second half Sunday afternoon and beat the Gators 65-45 on the road.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 14-2, 3-1 in the SEC. Kentucky has now won three straight games in conference play and will host No. 10 Texas A&M on Thursday night.

After scoring just four points in the first half, sophomore Rhyne Howard finished with a game-high 22 points. Off the bench, Chasity Patterson scored 20 points and hit three triples.

Kentucky scored 31 points off Florida's 25 turnovers.

 
