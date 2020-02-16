TCU completes season-opening sweep of Kentucky

Trae Harmon hit his first career home run and finished with three RBI, but TCU took care of Kentucky 10-5 to complete the season-opening sweep.

The Wildcats (0-3) were once again undone by mistakes. After retiring the first five hitters of the game, starter Dillon Marsh issued a pair of two-out walks, opening the door for a five-run inning.

In all, 10 of the Horned Frogs’ runs on the weekend came from runners who reached via walk or hit by pitch.

Kentucky hosts SEMO Tuesday at 4:00 to kick off a 15-game home stand.