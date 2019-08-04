Talented freshmen class hoping to elevate UK to new heights

The highly-touted recruiting classes tell you all you need to know about the current state of Kentucky's football program.

The Wildcats are on the rise and this year's freshmen class can sense that excitement. The Class of 2019 is ranked just outside the Top 30 according to 247Sports and that's because they have three 4-stars in Jared Casey, J.J. Weaver and Moses Douglass.

This group chose Kentucky for good reason and hope to elevate the Wildcats to new heights.

"Yeah I felt a lot of excitement," said linebacker Jared Casey. "Everybody is pumped. They got us going 1-7 in the SEC, so everybody is pumped after that and we have a point to prove."

"Everybody down here is trying to win," said cornerback M.J. Devonshire. "Coming from a winning program at my high school, this is an important thing now. Winning is important."

"It is amazing to be a part of this," said offensive lineman and former West Jessamine star Eli Cox.

"We watched growing up with season tickets; watched the climb that Stoops had and watched him build this program," said Cox. "Now to be a part of it when it is at its highest and hoping to carry it even higher is really special to me."

Kentucky opens the 2019 season August 31 at home vs. Toledo.