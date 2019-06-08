Tates Creek advances to first state title game since 1990

Chandler Workman and Grant Stone held Breckinridge County to one run on six hits and Tates Creek beat the Fighting Tigers 5-1 Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday's state championship game.

The Commodores will face McCracken County Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. The Mustangs took down Trinity 6-5 in Saturday's second semifinal.

Tates Creek is playing in its first state championship game since 1990 and a win would give the Commodores their first state title since 1986.