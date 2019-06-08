Tates Creek advances to first state title game since 1990

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Chandler Workman and Grant Stone held Breckinridge County to one run on six hits and Tates Creek beat the Fighting Tigers 5-1 Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday's state championship game.

The Commodores will face McCracken County Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. The Mustangs took down Trinity 6-5 in Saturday's second semifinal.

Tates Creek is playing in its first state championship game since 1990 and a win would give the Commodores their first state title since 1986.

 
