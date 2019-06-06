Tates Creek beats PRP 3-2, advances to state semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Konnor Lewis nearly pitched a complete game, Eli Tencza drove in two runs and Tates Creek beat Pleasure Ridge Park 3-2 Thursday afternoon to advance to Friday's state semifinals.

The Commodores will face Breckinridge County Friday at 5:30 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Tencza opened the scoring in the first with a 2-run double to deep left center and Blayne Deaton blooped a hit to left in the third for the final run of the game. PRP scored both of its runs in the top of the third.

 
