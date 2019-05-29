Tates Creek blasts past Madison Central 11-3 to reach region finals

Tates Creek continued their impressive baseball postseason run by powering their way past 44th district champion Madison Central 11-3 in the 11th region semifinals.

The 30-7 Commodores banged out 15 hits with six Creekers connecting on at least two hits led by Noah Blythe who went 3-5 with a home run on the third pitch of the game.

“It's just something we like to do,” said Blythe after the game. “We get a lot of momentum early in the game because that puts the other team down and gets our team up.”

Tates Creek scored four in the first inning and then put away the game with two in the sixth and three runs in the 7th inning. “When we do that we know when we are a tough team to beat,” said Blythe.

Commodores’ ace Konnor Lewis went 6 2/3 innings scattering seven hits while striking out eight to get the win.

Tates Creek meets Lafayette for the 11th region crown Wednesday night. The Commodores are 3-0 against the Generals this season with the last meeting a 7-5 win in the 43rd district finals.

