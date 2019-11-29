Tates Creek falls in state semifinal

Male ended Tates Creek’s season on Friday with a 48-18 win in a 6A state semfinal matchup in Louisville.

The Bulldogs ran out to a 28-0 lead before the Commodores (9-4) scored on a Cion Townsend touchdown reception from Luke Duby. The halftime score was 28-6.

Duby hooked up with Miles Thomas for a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to cut the Male lead to 28-12. The Bulldogs answered with three more scores to make it 48-12.

Duby threw his third touchdown pass of the night with 1:15 remaining, a 24-yarder to Elliot Bryant.

Tates Creek had its best season since 2001, when the Commodores made it to the state semifinals before falling to Trinity.

Male’s Jaylin Bross had five rushing touchdowns, the most by a Bulldogs player since 2005.

