Tates Creek girls win 3A State Track & Field Championship

The Tates Creek girls scored 86 points on Saturday and beat second-place Male by 25 points to win the Class 3A State Track & Field Championship.

Rosalynd Hollingsworth set a new state record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.69. That broke Kianna Gray's previous record of 11.73.

Her 4x200 meter relay also set a new state record with a time of 1:39.30. That time beat the previous record set by Bryan Station back in 2014.

Jenna Strange also put on a performance for Tates Creek. She won the 1600 with a time of 4:57 and the 3200 in 11:02.

Naturi Robinson also won the 300-meter hurdles for the Commodores.