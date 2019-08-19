Tates Creek is healthy and ready to compete in 2019

The injury bug bit the Tates Creek football program last season, and it bit hard.

"You know we had a lot of injuries last year," said head coach Jonathan Smith. "I think it was seventeen season-ending injuries. We went into the playoffs, and we were starting a kid at our left tackle that hadn't played varsity in his entire career. So the injury bug really got us hard. You know if we could stay healthy, I feel like this season we could make some noise in our district."

The Commodores return a lot of productivity in the backfield. The top two rushers, Marcus Bosley and Willie McGhee, are back for a senior campaign.

"We've got some experience back in the backfield," said Smith. "You know we do return some experience on the o-line, but the guys that we're looking to lean on right now would be like some first-year starters as juniors and a few sophomores that are getting in on the mix."

Also back is three-star wide receiver Miles Thomas, who had more than 800 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018. Thomas expects to be even better this year.

"I'm coming bigger this year, so I got to look past that because I'm not the best yet, but I'm going to get there," said Thomas.

Thomas and his fellow receivers will have Luke Duby back under center. Duby passed for 1934 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018.

"You know it was his first time getting a full year starting last year," said wide receiver Elliot Bryant. I feel like he's a lot more comfortable this year with his experience, and I feel like this year he'll be successful."