Tates Creek rallies to beat Western Hills in 11th Region opener

Down 2-1 in the fifth, Tates Creek answered with a pair of runs and held on from there to beat Western Hills 3-2 in Sunday's 11th Region quarterfinals.

Tates Creek led 1-0 before a lengthy rain delay, but Western Hills answered back after 8:00 pm with a 2-run bomb in the fourth from Connor Purvis.

The Commodores scored two in the fifth to survive and used a gutsy effort from starting pitcher Chandler Workman. The junior pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He also struck out nine batters.

Tates Creek will face the winner between Scott County and Madison Central in the 11th Region semifinals.