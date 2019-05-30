Tates Creek wins 11th region baseball crown 7-1 over Lafayette

Tates Creek is the king of 11th region baseball once again. The Commodores used a 5-run sixth inning and the stellar pitching of Eli Tencza to beat Lafayette 7-1 at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Commodores, who entered having won the three previous meetings over the Generals, used timely hitting and took advantage of several Lafayette walks and errors to win its first region title since 2014.

Tencza scattered four hits and overcame three walks to get the biggest win of his career.

“I finally got comfortable in the 5th inning when we go them 1-2-3 and then scored runs putting the game away.”

Larry Poynter’s team (31-7) has used the big inning throughout the postseason. It happened again in the 6th inning when Colin Burgess and Blayne Deaton singled and then doubled with the bases loaded.

“You know I’ve been struggling here in the region,” said Deaton who has committed to Indiana. “I’ve been hitting the ball hard but right at people and finally it was my time and it was perfect timing.”

Tates Creek will play Somerset in the semi-state round on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park.

