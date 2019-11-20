Tates Creek's Luke Duby named Athlete of the Week

Luke Duby passed for 373 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Friday to help his team take the next step to their team goal.

"It's been really fun so far this year," said Duby. "We've gone farther than we have the last couple of years. We're winning football games, and we're scoring a lot of points. It's been fun for me. I have a great offensive line and great receivers, so it's easy to do."

This season Duby leads all of class 6A and ranks second in the state with 4,038 passing yards. He's averaging 336 yards per game.

"I think as long as winning as many games as possible, I have to play my best, and it just goes hand in hand," said Duby.

"You know his growth in the offense and being able to pick things up and knowing where kids are and being a great leader on the field," said Tates Creek head coach Jon Smith. "It's almost like having another coach out there at times."

Tate's Creek will host Simon Kenton on Friday.