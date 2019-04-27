Tayshaun Prince promoted to Grizzlies' Vice President of Basketball Affairs

Tayshaun Prince, the former UK all-American, has been promoted by the Memphis Grizzlies to Vice President of Basketball Affairs, the team announced.

“We are excited to establish Tayshaun as a core member of our front office,” Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zachary Z. Kleiman said. “His knowledge of the game is exceptional and we are thrilled he will continue providing valuable contributions to the organization on a day-to-day basis.”

In his role, Prince will facilitate alignment between the team’s front office, coaching staff and locker room, and participate in the evaluation of pro, college and G League personnel.

Prince joined the Grizzlies’ front office in 2017 as Special Advisor to the General Manager. The Compton, Calif. Native enjoyed a 14-year NBA career which included winning an NBA championship with the Pistons in 2004.

Coming out of Kentucky, Prince was selected 23rd overall in the 2002 NBA Draft. He was a four-time NBA All-Defensive team selection. In 1,017 regular season games, Prince averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Prince played for Detroit, Memphis, Boston and Minnesota, and was a member of the 2008 United States Men’s National Team that won a gold medal in the 2008 Summer Olympic games in Bejing.

