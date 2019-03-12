Teammates hint of Reid Travis' return

UK players on Tuesday hinted injured teammate Reid Travis’ return to playing could be soon.

Guard Ashton Hagans confirmed Travis went through a full practice on Monday.

“Yesterday, he looked like he was back,” Hagans said.

UK coach John Calipari will speak to the media on Thursday from Nashville.

“Definitely happy to have Reid back,” PJ Washington added. “It’s a big thing for us.”

The gradate transfer from Stanford went down with a knee sprain on Feb. 19 during UK’s win at Missouri. He hasn’t suited up since.

The SEC Tournament begins on Wednesday and the Wildcats are hopeful of his return.

“I think he’s going to fit right back in,” Tyler Herro said.

“Not a lot of teams can double us because now we have another post player that can score the ball,” Washington said. “It’s going to be harder for teams to guard us.”

“I think he does a lot of things that don’t show up in the stat book,” Herro added.

But realistically, what can UK fans expect if and when Travis returns?

“The same thing that he was giving us when he was here,” Hagans said. “He’s been trying to get his knee back right. I think he’ll be back healthy.”

