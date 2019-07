Lexington native and former Morehead State golfer Josh Teater posted a 4-under 68 on Sunday to finish tied for sixth at the Barbasol Championship.

Teater carded rounds of 65-70-64-68 and finished the tournament at 21-under. He had seven birdies on Sunday, including a long putt at the 18th green.

He earns $117,250 for his sixth-place finish and receives 55 FedEx points. His score of 267 is his second-lowest 72-hole performance of his PGA Tour career.