Teater in contention at Wyndham

Lexington’s Josh Teater carded a round of 5-under on Friday at the Wyndham Championships to take aim at his first PGA Tour win and securing his Tour card for next season.

Teater missed several short birdie putts, but was able to finish his second-round with a 65. Teater had six birdies on the day.

The 40-year old Teater ended his round with a share of the lead.

Teater needs a big weekend to move up in the FedEx Cup points. Teater began play in the Wyndham, the final event of the PGA Tour season, at No. 165 on the points list – the Top 125 players secure Tour cards for next season.

The third and fourth rounds of the Wyndham can be seen on WKYT, beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday.


