Lexington native Josh Teater tied the lowest round of his PGA Tour career with a 64 Saturday to enter Sunday's final round at the Barbasol Championship tied for fifth at 17-under.

This performance at Keene Trace is the best 54-hole stretch of his PGA Tour career. Teater finished with six birdies Saturday and one eagle.

He will begin his final round seven strokes back of leader Jim Herman. The American shot a 62 Saturday to move to 24-under.