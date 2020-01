Tennessee State shot nearly 50 percent from the field and beat Morehead State 64-48 Thursday night to improve to 12-6, 4-1 in the OVC.

Junior forward James Baker led the Eagles with 14 points and five rebounds, while senior Jordan Walker poured in ten points.

For the first time since the 2006-07 season, the Eagles failed to make a three-pointer in a game (0-13).

Morehead State (9-9, 3-2) visits Belmont Saturday at 5 p.m.