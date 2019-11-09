Tennessee rallies to beat Kentucky 17-13

With 1:20 left in the fourth quarter, Lynn Bowden Jr. got stuffed on fourth and goal and Tennessee completed its rally to beat Kentucky 17-13 Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Photo: Regina Rickert

Bowden finished with 114 rushing yards in a losing effort. The Wildcats are now 4-5 and must win two of their last three games to becomes bowl eligible.

On the opening drive of the game, Kentucky ate up over ten minutes and went 75 yards in 17 plays capped by a 2-yard touchdown from A.J. Rose to make it 7-0.

The Wildcats then blocked a punt and on the second play of that drive, Kavosiey Smoke scored from 22 yards out to make it 13-0 Kentucky after the first quarter.

The only other score in the half came on a Tennessee field goal with 9:19 left in the second quarter to cut the lead to 13-3 at the break.

The third quarter was dominated by Tennessee. On the Volunteers' opening drive of the half, Jarrett Guarantano hit Marquez Callaway for the 17-yard touchdown to cut Kentucky's lead to 13-10.

Six minutes later, Guarantano found Josh Palmer for the 12-yard touchdown to give Tennessee its first lead of the night at 17-13.

Lynn Bowden had the chance to put Kentucky in front with less than two minutes to play, but he was stuffed on fourth and goal.

Kentucky visits Vanderbilt on November 16.

Tennessee visits Missouri on November 23 after returning from its bye week.