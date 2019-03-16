Tennessee takes down Kentucky 82-78 in SEC Tournament Semifinals

For the first time in five years, there will be a new champion in the SEC Tournament. Lamonte Turner hit a three with 0:31 to play and Jordan Bone hit a pair of late free throws to seal Tennessee's 82-78 win over Kentucky.

The Wildcats' quest for five straight conference tournament titles is over.

Tennessee will face Auburn on Sunday in the SEC Tournament Championship at 1pm on ESPN and Kentucky will see if it earns a No. 1 or No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday.

Admiral Schofield scored 21 points in the win and Grant Williams added 20 points for Tennessee.

Five Wildcats finished in double figures led by PJ Washington with 16 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and six rebounds.