Terry Wilson carted off the field with apparent knee injury

Kentucky's starting quarterback Terry Wilson has been carted off the field following an apparent knee injury against Eastern Michigan.

Late in the third quarter with a 24-10 lead, Wilson took off running and was pulled down with a horse-collar tackle and went down in pain.

His leg was immobilized and Wilson was then carted off the field. The fans at Kroger Field chanted his name as he headed to the locker room.

WKYT's Dick Gabriel said on the radio that Wilson has a knee injury and has been taken into the locker room for further evaluation.

Former Troy quarterback Sawyer Smith entered the game for Wilson and threw a touchdown pass on his first very throw in a Kentucky uniform.