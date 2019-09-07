Terry Wilson carted off the field with left knee injury

Kentucky's starting quarterback Terry Wilson has been carted off the field following a left knee injury against Eastern Michigan.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) is attended to by teammates after being injured on a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Late in the third quarter with a 24-10 lead, Wilson took off running and was pulled down with a horse-collar tackle and went down in pain.

His leg was immobilized and Wilson was then carted off the field. The fans at Kroger Field chanted his name as he headed to the locker room.

Here is what Mark Stoops said post-game about Wilson's injury.

"I think you all know that it doesn't look good," said Stoops. "Anybody that gets carted off on a cart like that and they put his knee in that deal doesn't look good, right? Just wait until I get the MRI tomorrow."

WKYT's Dick Gabriel said on the radio that Wilson has a knee injury and has been taken into the locker room for further evaluation.

Former Troy quarterback Sawyer Smith entered the game for Wilson and threw a touchdown pass on his first very throw in a Kentucky uniform. He finished with two touchdown passes in the 38-17 win.