Terry Wilson out for the season with a torn tendon in left knee

Kentucky has released the following statement on quarterback Terry Wilson. He will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) is attended to by teammates after being injured on a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that will require surgery, Coach Mark Stoops announced Sunday.

“I’m very sorry about Terry’s injury,” Stoops said. “He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered.”