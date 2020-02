No. 1 Georgetown College had its 32-game win streak snapped on Thursday, losing to Thomas More College 73-71. The Tigers were a perfect 22-0 this season.

Georgetown's Eljay Cowherd scored a game-high 26 points in the losing effort. The difference was ten three-pointers by Thomas More to only three three-pointers by Georgetown.

Georgetown travels to the University of the Cumberlands on Thursday February 13.