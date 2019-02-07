Thompson, Collett named to preseason All-SEC team

Kentucky pitcher Zack Thompson and slugger T.J. Collett have been named to the 2019 Coaches Preseason All-SEC first-team, the league announced on Thursday.

Collett was voted as the league’s top designated hitter/utility player. Thompson was named as one of the league’s top starting pitchers.

Thompson also was named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award watch list. The Golden Spikes Award is given annually to college baseball’s top player.

The junior out of Selma, Ind. is considered one of the top prospects for this summer’s MLB Draft. Thompson is slotted to be UK’s Friday night starter this upcoming season.

Collett, a junior from Terra Haute, Ind., hit .304 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in an injury-shortened sophomore season. He became the first Wildcat to homer in four straight games since 2008.

