Kentucky ace Zack Thompson struck out eleven Gators and the Wildcats evened the weekend series with a 5-1 win Saturday night at Florida.

Thompson pitched his second complete game of the season and improves his impressive numbers in SEC play.

Against conference opponents, he has a 1.47 ERA, two complete games, 65 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched and seven quality starts.

Kentucky (22-21, 5-15) wraps up its series with Florida Sunday at noon.