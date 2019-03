Friday night starter Zack Thompson pitched a complete game shutout and Kentucky blanked No. 4 Georgia 5-0 to win its first SEC game of the season.

Thompson's shutout is the first complete game shutout for Kentucky since Sean Hjelle at Texas A&M in March of 2017. Thompson also struck out 13 Georgia batters, including the final six outs.

He only allowed two hits as the Wildcats improve to 16-11, 1-7 in the SEC. The series with Georgia wraps up Saturday morning at 10am.