Thompson dominates again, UK tops South Carolina in series finale

Zack Thompson struck out eight batters and allowed only three hits in Kentucky's 6-2 win over South Carolina Sunday at Founders Park.

Courtesy: UK Baseball

Thompson improved to 6-1 with the win and moved into third on the school’s single-season strikeout list with 121 and fourth on the career list with 259.

Kentucky (25-26, 7-20) sits in a three-way tie for 12th in the SEC with Alabama and South Carolina. Only the top 12 teams in the standings make the SEC Tournament in Hoover.

Coltyn Kessler reached base four times and drove in a pair of runs, while Ryan Shinn hit his 30th extra-base hit of the season.

Kentucky hosts Michigan Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the final non-conference game of the season before hosting Vanderbilt next weekend.