Three Boyle County stars sign Division 1 letters of intent

Three Boyle County Rebels signed national letters of intent Wednesday morning at Boyle County High School.

Star wide receiver Reese Smith has signed with West Virginia, cornerback Landen Bartleson has signed with Notre Dame and lineman Wilson Kelly is off to Middle Tennessee State.

"Feels amazing," said Reese Smith. "Now I am a part of the Mountaineer family. I officially get to work with them and earn a Big 12 championship. Me going to WVU and putting Danville on the map is really good."

"Landen has great potential," said Boyle County head coach Chuck Smith. "Such an athletic kid. His speed is legit and the sky is the limit for how he fits in. Definitely a raw talent that will make Notre Dame a great football team."