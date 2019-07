EKU announced on Friday that three Colonel football games will air live this season on ESPN3.

EKU’s home game against Tennessee-Martin on Oct. 5, and road games at Southeast Missouri on Nov. 9 and at Jacksonville State on Nov. 23 will be part of the Ohio Valley Conference’s eight-game football package called “Game of the Week.”

The Colonels are ranked No. 24 in the preseason HERO Sports Top 25.