Keldon Johnson: 'UK definitely prepared me, put me in a position to excel'

The top NBA prospects are in Chicago this week for the NBA Draft Combine, including three players from the University of Kentucky.

Since John Calipari arrived at UK, at least two Wildcats have been selected in the first round of every NBA Draft. PJ Washington, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson are all projected to be first round draft picks in June's draft.

Washington and Herro will meet with the media on Friday. Johnson spoke to reporters on Thursday and talked about how UK had prepared him for this stage.

"I think it definitely prepared me. Playing for Coach Cal. and all the coaches really prepared me," said Johnson. "They made me tough mentally throughout the season and he definitely put me in a position to excel. My hat goes off to Coach Cal and the rest of the coaching staff. They did an amazing job preparing me for this level right here."

Following the Combine, Washington, Herro and Johnson will work out for individual teams leading up to the NBA Draft on June 20 in Brooklyn, Ny.