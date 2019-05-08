Three UK players set to attend NBA Draft Combine in Chicago

Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and PJ Washington are three of the 66 players set to attend the 2019 NBA Draft Combine from May 15-19 at Quest Multisport in Chicago.

Kentucky's three players are tied for the most of any school.

A select number of draft-eligible players will also be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 12-14 at Quest Multisport.

UK doesn’t have any current players on the Elite Camp list but former UK men’s basketball player Mychal Mulder (2016-17), who has played with the Windy City Bulls the last two seasons in the G League, was invited.

ESPN2 will televise parts of the NBA Draft Combine on May 16 and May 17 from 3-7 p.m.