Three highly rated players sign with UK women's basketball

UK women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell on Wednesday announced the signings of three future Wildcats.

Treasure Hunt, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Chattanooga, is rated a top-10 player in the 2020 class by All Star Girls Report. ESPN.com ranks Hunt a five-star guard and the 28th best player in the class.

Hunt averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals as a junior at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy. She chose Kentucky over Baylor, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Nyah Leveretter is a 6-foot-3 forward from Blythewood, S.C. ProspectsNation.com ranks Leveretter a four-star prospect. ESPN.com ranks Leveretter the 20th best forward in her class.

As a junior, Leveretter averaged 11.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for Westwood High School. She picked UK over Florida and Clemson.

Sacred Heart (Louisville) guard Erin Toller missed here sophomore and junior seasons with knee injuries, but still averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds per game before the injury her sophomore season.

Toller chose UK over Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Xavier.

