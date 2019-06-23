Three-star wide receiver Earnest Sanders commits to Kentucky

Three-star wide receiver Earnest Sanders became Kentucky's third commitment of the weekend for its 2020 class.

Courtesy: Earnest Sanders

Sanders is from Mount Morris, Michigan and plays for Beecher High School. In a post on Twitter, Sanders said "I believe Kentucky will maximize my potential as a player, student and person over the next 3-4 years."

He joins offensive lineman Joshua Jones and Jordan Watkins as the third UK commit in the last 48 hours.

Sanders also had offers from Penn State, Michigan State, West Virginia and others.