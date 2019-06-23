Three-star wide receiver Izayah Cummings commits to Kentucky

Kentucky continued its red-hot recruiting weekend with the addition of three-star wide receiver Izayah Cummings.

The product from Male out of Louisville is the third wide receiver commit of the weekend for the Wildcats and the fourth overall for Mark Stoops.

Three-star wide receiver Earnest Sanders committed to the Wildcats earlier in the day on Sunday and on Saturday, offensive lineman Joshua Jones and wideout Jordan Watkins joined the 2020 class.

Here is the commitment video that Cummings tweeted Sunday night: