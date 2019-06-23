Three-star wide receiver Izayah Cummings commits to Kentucky

Courtesy: Izayah Cummings
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Kentucky continued its red-hot recruiting weekend with the addition of three-star wide receiver Izayah Cummings.

The product from Male out of Louisville is the third wide receiver commit of the weekend for the Wildcats and the fourth overall for Mark Stoops.

Three-star wide receiver Earnest Sanders committed to the Wildcats earlier in the day on Sunday and on Saturday, offensive lineman Joshua Jones and wideout Jordan Watkins joined the 2020 class.

Here is the commitment video that Cummings tweeted Sunday night:

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus