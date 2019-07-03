Three volleyball Wildcats named preseason All-SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three Kentucky volleyball players have been named to the preseason All-SEC team, the most of any team in the league, it was announced on Wednesday.

Gabby Curry, Leah Edmond and Madison Lilley were named to the 10-player All-SEC squad as voted on by league coaches.

Curry, was an honorable mention All-American last year. Curry was named All-SEC and the 2018 SEC Libero of the year.

Edmond was a second-team All-American and the SEC Player of the Year in 2018.

Lilley was a second-team All-American and All-SEC last season.

The Wildcats were chosen as the preseason favorite to win the SEC title this upcoming season.

 
