Times set for four EKU home football games

Start times for four of Eastern's five home football games were announced today.

The Colonels will begin the 2020 season at home against Western Carolina University on Saturday, Sept. 5. Kick off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

After playing three straight road games, EKU will be back at Roy Kidd Stadium on Oct. 3 to host the University of Tennessee at Martin, at 7 p.m. That will be this year's Hall of Fame Game.

The 2020 Homecoming Game against Eastern Illinois on Oct. 17 will kick off at 3 p.m.

Eastern will host in-state rival Murray State on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m.

The final regular season home game is slated for Nov. 21 against Tennessee State. The game time will be announced at a later date. The final home game marks Senior Day and Veterans/Military Appreciation Day.

Football season tickets are now available starting at $40. For questions or to purchase, call Raymond White at (859) 622-3890 or the EKUSports ticket office at 844-3-GOBIGE.

EKU will host special theme days during the upcoming football season that include fun and unique game day experiences for groups who purchase 15 tickets or more. Sept. 5 will be Healthcare Appreciation Day. Youth Sports Day and Education Appreciation Day is scheduled for Oct. 3. Scouts/4H Day will be on Oct. 17. Fellowship Day is set for Nov. 7. The final home game of 2020 will be Band Day and Spirit Day on Nov. 21. For more information on theme days and the game day experiences that come a long with theme purchases, contact Raymond White at (859) 622-3890.