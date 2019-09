Top 5 college hoops prospect Terrence Clarke has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky.

Clarke says he will reclassify to the Class of 2020.

The 6-foot-7, 185-pound Clarke picked Kentucky over Duke, Memphis, Texas Tech, UCLA and Boston College.

According to 247Sports, Clarke is the No. 3 overall prospect in his class.

Prior to Clarke's commitment, Kentucky had gone 0-15 with Top 5 recruits since 2016.