Five Georgetown players finished in double figures, including 20 points from Troy Steward, and the top-seeded Tigers beat Cumberland 88-79 to advance to Sunday afternoon's Mid-South semifinals.

Georgetown will face Campbellsville Sunday at 5pm.

Chris Coffey posted a double-double for Georgetown, recording 18 points and 13 rebounds. Eljay Cowherd added 15 points and Brodricks Jones poured in 14 points.