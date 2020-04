John Calipari has landed yet another transfer. This time it is freshman transfer Jacob Toppin from Rhode Island. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds a game for the Rams in 2019-2020. Toppin picked Kentucky over Iowa State and Oregon.

Toppin is the younger brother of former Dayton star and National Player of the Year Obi Toppin. Earlier this week Creighton grad-transfer Davion Mintz said he would play his final season with the Wildcats.