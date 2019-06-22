Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer reportedly banned from Santa Anita after on-track horse death

Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, who trained Eclipse Award winners Blind Luck, Shared Belief and Songbird, has reportedly been given 72 hours to remove his horses from Santa Anita Park, following the death of American Currency on Saturday during a training session.

Hollendorfer trained American Currency, a four-year-old gelding. It marks the 30th horse to die at Santa Anita since the racing season started on Dec. 26.

Hollendorfer told the Paulick report that American Currency was scratched as a starter last week due to an illness. The trainer said American Currency took a bad step during the morning training.

The 73 year-old Hollendorfer reportedly has nearly 100 horses in his operation based at Santa Anita.

