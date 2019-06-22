Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer reportedly banned from Santa Anita after on-track horse death

courtesy: Horse Racing Nation
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 4:38 PM, Jun 22, 2019

SANTA ANITA, Calif. (WKYT) - Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, who trained Eclipse Award winners Blind Luck, Shared Belief and Songbird, has reportedly been given 72 hours to remove his horses from Santa Anita Park, following the death of American Currency on Saturday during a training session.

Hollendorfer trained American Currency, a four-year-old gelding. It marks the 30th horse to die at Santa Anita since the racing season started on Dec. 26.

Hollendorfer told the Paulick report that American Currency was scratched as a starter last week due to an illness. The trainer said American Currency took a bad step during the morning training.

The 73 year-old Hollendorfer reportedly has nearly 100 horses in his operation based at Santa Anita.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus