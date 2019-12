Transylvania beat DePauw 75-74 Wednesday afternoon in the Don Lane Classic and Brian Lane picked up his 300th career win.

With Don's 509 career wins at Transylvania, the Lanes have now racked up 809 career wins with the Pioneers.

Lucas Gentry led Transy with 22 points, Zach Larimore added 19 points and Gabe Schmitt and Michael Jefferson combined for 25 points in the win.

Transy (6-3) returns to action at Centre College on December 30.