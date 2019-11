For the second straight day, Gabe Schmitt led Transylvania in scoring and the Pioneers beat Ohio Northern 65-62 Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 this season.

Courtesy: Transy Hoops

Luke Schroeder posted 12 points in 22 minutes of action and Zach Larimore added 11 points and ten rebounds.

Transylvania (2-0) opens its home schedule on November 15 at 5:00 against Emory & Henry College.