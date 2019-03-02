Transy ladies top Oglethorpe, advance to Sweet 16

Transylvania buried twelve threes Saturday night and knocked off Oglethorpe 76-56 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Sharpshooting senior Celia Kline finished 6-8 from distance and poured in a team-high 25 points. The Pioneers hit ten of their twelve threes in the first half to open up a 44-25 lead and cruised from there.

Shelby Boyle, Ashton Woodard and Kristen Hayes joined Kline in double figures, combining for 32 points.

Transylvania will face the winner between Trine and Thomas More in the Sweet 16.