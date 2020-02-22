Transy men, women capture HCAC regular season titles

Gabe Schmitt scored a game-high 22 points and Transylvania beat Bluffton 73-64 Saturday afternoon to capture its first HCAC regular season title since 2013.

Michael Jefferson added 20 points and Zach Larimore scored 11 points. The Pioneers wrap up the regular season with a 17-8 record and will host the conference tournament this weekend.

As for the Transy women, the Pioneers beat Bluffton 70-56 to capture the HCAC regular season championship.

Shelby Boyle scored 20 points and Ashton Woodard added 17 points.

Transylvania will host both the HCAC men's and women's tournaments this weekend at the Beck Center.