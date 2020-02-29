Transy men's basketball headed to HCAC Tournament finals

Top-seeded Transy men’s basketball advanced to the championship game of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 92-84 win over Anderson on Saturday.

Zach Larimore led the winners (18-8, 13-5) with 22 points, coming off the bench to hit 4-of-5 from behind the three-point line, 8-of-11 from the field.

Spencer McKinney and Gabe Schmitt each scored 17.

The Pioneers will play in the HCAC title game on Sunday. Transy faces the winner of Franklin and Rose-Hulman. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Clive M. Beck Center.

