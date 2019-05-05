Transy men's golf wins record 13th straight HCAC Championship

Led by individual champion Blake Young, the Transylvania men's golf team won its 13th consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Golf Championship Sunday by 37 strokes.

The Pioneers turned in an 882 team score over the abbreviated three-round conference tournament. After developing a 28-stroke lead over the first two rounds of the tournament, the Pioneers shot a 292 on Sunday in the tournament's second weekend leg to secure the title by a landslide.

Blake Young shot a one-under 71 on Sunday, achieving honors as the 2019 HCAC Individual Champion and Most Valuable Player.

Transylvania will appear in the NCAA Division III National Championships right here in Nicholasville, Kentucky May 14-17 at Keene Trace. Four of five Pioneers on this year's squad competed in last year's national championships.