Transylvania sent the seniors out right Saturday with a 87-67 win over Defiance to take over second place in the conference.

Lucas Gentry poured in 20 points for the Pioneers, Gabe Schmitt and Dominique Turner each scored 13 and Michael Jefferson was the fourth Transy player in double figures with 14 points.

Transy wraps up the regular season with road trips to Franklin and Anderson before opening play in the HCAC tournament.